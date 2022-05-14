Weather — it is the topic we discuss (praise, complain about) all the time. And we’re all tired of the wind about now, which was the result of an irregular dip in the Jet Stream, by the way.
Next up? Heat, which should come as little surprise knowing that May and June are the driest months of the year. (Please stay vigilant and prevent wildfires, folks.)
Regardless, forecasters are saying temperatures will begin to ramp up across the Southwest starting this weekend. Cities, where temperatures did not make it out of the 70s before now, will soar to triple digits in places like Lake Havasu City and Phoenix.
And, Thursday morning we saw a late freeze at my house. Sigh.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
