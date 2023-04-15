We live (rather, surf the internet) in a global world. No surprise there. And, nefarious requests for help from all points and beyond are business as usual. Again, no surprise.

However, since April 1 — no foolin’ – I have received at least one letter/email a day saying the letter’s author has money she or he needs help with, that I have won a lottery, that they have a sure-bet investment and insider information for me, or that I am their long-lost relative (or that they need someone to be their relative — imagine that!).

