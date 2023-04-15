We live (rather, surf the internet) in a global world. No surprise there. And, nefarious requests for help from all points and beyond are business as usual. Again, no surprise.
However, since April 1 — no foolin’ – I have received at least one letter/email a day saying the letter’s author has money she or he needs help with, that I have won a lottery, that they have a sure-bet investment and insider information for me, or that I am their long-lost relative (or that they need someone to be their relative — imagine that!).
Each request — call it an “opportunity” — includes something like this: “If you are interested, then let me know so we can proceed as time is very important to me. I wait for your contact details so we can go into action. In less than 5 days, the money should have been in your position (sic) and I will come over for my money. I will give to you 30% of the sum and 70% is for me because I know that nothing goes for nothing. I hope I am been (sic) fair to you for your assistance as my receiving partner.”
Folks, don’t believe any of these “requests.” They do not have money to give you, the check will bounce, they want your money, and/or they’re looking to get your account or personal information.
This is not new, just like there has been a resurgence of scam phone calls lately (for example, the grandchild in trouble, or the more recent kidnapping scam — all from a “local” phone number). The classic example is the “Nigerian Letter” or “419” fraud.
“Nigerian letter frauds combine the threat of impersonation fraud with a variation of an advance fee scheme in which a letter mailed from Nigeria offers the recipient the ‘opportunity’ to share in a percentage of millions of dollars that the author — a self-proclaimed government official – is trying to transfer illegally out of Nigeria,” the FBI website states.
The recipient — you or me — is encouraged to send information to the author, such as blank letterhead stationery, bank name and account numbers, and other identifying information using a fax number provided in the letter/email. The scheme relies on convincing a willing victim, who has demonstrated a “propensity for larceny” by responding to the invitation, to send money to the author of the letter in Nigeria in several installments of increasing amounts for a variety of reasons, the FBI says.
It also can mention payment of taxes, bribes to government officials, legal fees, money for you from Iraqi oil companies — all of which are described in great detail with the promise that all expenses will be reimbursed as soon as “the funds are spirited out of the country.”
Catch that? “All expenses will be reimbursed.” That means they want some of your money! Again, the millions of dollars they are promising do not exist, and the victim — read: you or me here — will be out in the cold when it’s all said and done.
Sadly, this is not new. The Nigerian scam actually began in the 1980s pre-dating the internet. Even worse is people to this day continue to fall for these scams.
If you receive a letter/email asking you to send personal or banking information, do not reply in any manner. Click only on “delete.”
If you know someone who is corresponding in one of these schemes, encourage that person to contact authorities as soon as possible. You also can contact your local police department ... though none of this will get your money back; you’re merely helping to keep the next guy from falling prey to these vultures.
Also, be skeptical of people representing themselves as foreign government officials – or anyone else, for that matter – asking for your help in sending them money. Delete it or hang up the phone.
Please, do not believe the promise of “free” money. There’s no such thing.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
