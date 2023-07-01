In 2017, I wrote about the release of the Hollywood movie, “Only the Brave,” which chronicles the story about the Granite Mountain Hotshots.
The movie exposes the curious public to the crew that became one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation, culminating with their deaths on June 30, 2013, fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.
That was 10 years ago, and numerous memorial ceremonies are taking place in their honor, While my newspaper takes a dim view of movies making money off of tragedy, I attended the 2017 press screening of “Only the Brave” in Scottsdale. My take then: Good movie, wrong time.
I still believe that, though some new conclusions are relevant today.
We know the story of after the tragedy, and many have heard parts that lead up to that fateful day and hints at why what happened. The movie more so develops who they were. The director, cast and script writers did a great job at weaving those together — especially giving us a glimpse at the characters behind the personas.
Dismissing some of the obvious Hollywood errors — such as showing “Matt’s Saloon” with buildings across the street from it (instead of the courthouse plaza), or Station 7 in an open field because they filmed Only the Brave in New Mexico (rather than on Sixth Street in Prescott, Arizona) — the movie truly helped educate people unfamiliar with the Hotshots’ story and those who live in concrete jungles without any understanding of fighting wildfires.
Sadly, over the years I have met a fair number of people who knew nothing about the fate of our “Fallen 19.” They thought it was just a movie, or did not realize it was, well, … true. One said to me, “Was that this Prescott?”
The timing, in 2017, was still too fresh for me. As someone who attended church and events with some of the men who died, it felt like it was too soon.
As Josh Brolin, who plays Hotshots superintendent Eric Marsh in the movie, told me: “Too soon? For some, waiting is appropriate for them; for some people it’s too late. There will never be a perfect time, and perfect is the wrong word.
“We did this to honor the spirit of these men and what they did. We showed how they live and their comradery.”
I realize this has become our own Memorial Day.
Country music star Dierks Bentley, who provided a song, “Hold the Light,” for the movie, added clarity for my article and column in 2017:
“I can’t put myself in anyone’s shoes, but I can try to raise spirits … These guys (the Hotshots) were all-in, and we approached this movie and song as respectfully as possible, sincere, … with dedication to doing it right. It started with Country Cares, the movie is an extension of that.” (Country Cares was a 2013 concert in Prescott that Bentley organized and hosted.)
That is still true today.
Whether or not you see or have seen “Only the Brave” is a personal choice. A tragedy, for some of us, is sometimes better left alone for a while.
Yet, I look at this like I do other people close to me who I have lost: Does the pain ever go away? No, but you can make friends with it.
“Most people run from danger, Hotshots run toward it — risking everything,” Bentley told me. We need more people like that.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
