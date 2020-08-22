While writing a story about how area bars and fitness centers can reopen, I was struck how things have changed (or not) with the coronavirus.
By change I mean the downward trend in the number of cases, positive tests, hospitalizations, and so on. In fact, the metrics for the bars to reopen is similar to those for public schools!
Things are looking up, so to speak. Yet, the warning of restrictions — even requirements of face coverings from the door to your bar table — remain.
Someone asked me, “But how will they enforce that?”
Some of these bar owners, for instance, have been closed a long time. They are just now reopening. I think they will care enough to make patrons follow the rules. If not, they risk closure … something they truly do not want.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.