Did you know that fish get stressed? A note to all anglers out there, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that the record-setting heat has raised water temperatures in many trout lakes and streams — and that hurts fish.
Trout thrive in cool (below 68 degrees), clean, well-oxygenated water, G&F stated in a news release. During the summer months, when water levels and flows decrease because of lack of rainfall, water temperatures rise and dissolved oxygen decreases, which in turn causes additional stress on trout.
Consider these conditions and take some personal responsibility when fishing for trout during these periods of str• ess. AZGFD recommends:
Fish early in the morning, when water temperatures are cooler;
• Land a hooked fish quickly — do not “play” the fish;
• After landing a fish, release it as quickly as possible without removing it from the water;
• Avoid fishing when water temperatures are above 68; mortality can be a concern;
• Check with the appropriate Game & Fish regional office for the latest fishing conditions before heading out (we’re part of the Kingman office/region).
Take responsibility when fishing during the summer months, folks.
Humanity: I received a nice note from “Bob” in Chino Valley this week about someone paying it forward. He writes:
“I was going through the line at Safeway ... last week, attempting to use my United Healthcare U card for my purchase of $28. The checker was having difficulty with the card and was going to call a manager when the man behind me said to the checker: ‘I’ve got him covered.’
“I mentioned that I had left my wallet in the car, but he insisted on paying. I noticed that he had on a medic uniform and I learned that he was a paramedic.
“Just thought the community needed to know.”
• PARTING SHOT: Stay strong and optimistic; things do get better. It might be stormy from time to time, but it cannot rain forever.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.