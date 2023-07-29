Did you know that fish get stressed? A note to all anglers out there, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that the record-setting heat has raised water temperatures in many trout lakes and streams — and that hurts fish.

Trout thrive in cool (below 68 degrees), clean, well-oxygenated water, G&F stated in a news release. During the summer months, when water levels and flows decrease because of lack of rainfall, water temperatures rise and dissolved oxygen decreases, which in turn causes additional stress on trout.

