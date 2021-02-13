With stimulus checks hitting our bank accounts or mail boxes, remember that the Federal Trade Commission has received more than 275,000 reports of fraud relating to the coronavirus, costing victims more than $211 million. Americans must be on alert and know how to protect themselves right now and going forward:
• Robocalls — Scammers will call pretending to be the IRS and ask for your personal financial information. They want it so that they can pretend to be you and claim the check for themselves. Don’t ever give out any personal information.
• Emails and texts — Scammers will send you an email, text message, or message claiming that they are the government. They may email you telling you to click on a link. Don’t do it. The government already has your information.
The same goes for fake websites. There are no non-government websites giving stimulus checks; visit only (dot)gov sites.
And, we’re hearing about fake checks. Ask your bank to verify it, simple as that. If you encounter a scam, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint at reportfraud.ftc.gov or visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former resident of Lake Havasu City and a current editor of the Prescott Daily Courier.
(1) comment
Tim, it all sounds so easy to avoid scams and yet millions of people fall for them every year. I wonder why?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.