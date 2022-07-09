Among my many emails this week were some declaring Arizona being “on the cutting edge of school choice in the nation.”
Like so many other things, it’s true — from a certain perspective.
We’ve had school choice here for decades. It is called open enrollment, in which anyone can go anywhere they want. On top of all of our public charter schools, I call that choice.
What’s happened lately is universal vouchers, whereby anyone can go anywhere — even private or parochial schools. That means parent XYZ can take Junior to any school — even one supported by any particular church — using state money. Previously, Mom and Dad would have had to pay out of their own pockets the private or religious school’s tuition.
That means, folks, our tax dollars going to a religious school or a private school (read: business or other not required to follow state education standards), for which a similar move was struck down in the courts four years ago. But they’re doing it again.
I have nothing against private or parochial schools. My brother, sister and I went to a Lutheran school in our early years; later, we went to public schools and graduated from them. We turned out fine.
And, our daughter went to charters until middle school, when she entered the public school district. She did better than fine, and is now a fabulous teacher at school in Prescott.
Universal school vouchers will impact public enrollment, deepen segregation, allow public money for private schools, and those private schools — whether you believe it or not — get to pick and choose who they educate (public schools cannot do that).
This, of course, is also tied to public schools receiving more money from the state this year.
So, it is all true — from a certain perspective.
Honoring the
Hot Shots:Rep. Paul Gosar has introduced legislation calling for the U.S. Treasury to mint commemorative coins in honor of the Yarnell 19 — our Granite Mountain Hotshots who died nine years ago this week. As a friend told me, June 30 was a “pretty sad day which for a moment at least has just brightened up.” Gosar’s HR8244 is co-sponsored by Reps. Andy Biggs and Ann Kirkpatrick.
“It’s not the day to have a big smile, but I can’t help it,” said my friend, Waz Taylor of England who was instrumental in getting parts of Highway 89 renamed in honor of the Hotshots. Never forget.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Precott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
