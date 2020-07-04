The federal stimulus checks of $1,200 for my wife and I were not paper checks; we received a direct deposit. But what if you received a check in the mail, and the banks are closed?
Now add in that you’re 80 or older.
Folks, with all due respect, not everyone is comfortable with ATMs. My mom and dad are used to their favorite bank teller. They are on a first-name basis.
With the covid closures and technological changes in banks, pushing you to non-face-to-face interactions, I may be able to adapt to the machines — but our older residents are another concern.
Witness what a reader recently sent me:
My “elderly mother … went to go to her bank drive through to deposit her stimulus check. She got confused when she waited in line at the bank. When it got to be her turn, she was confused on how to do a deposit through an ATM.
“She came to my house, with her mask on, so confused and about in tears. My mom is still sharp for her age (85) but not tech savvy. I tried to explain to her how to do a deposit just like she would withdraw money from an ATM.
“I called the bank … and the gentleman was super kind. He said the drive-through was open. By this point, however, I could see my mom just wanted to go back and stay in her house and hold onto the check until it was safe and the banks completely open back up where she could do it in person.”
Just like how some among us do not do “smart phones,” and lose out on the coupon apps, many of our seniors “just want to go inside the bank.”
Technology and all the automation “really can confuse the elderly,” Pamela told me.
And, God forbid they are looked down upon because they are not tech savvy. This woman’s mom cannot possibly be alone.
Please do not allow the elderly to get left behind or struggle when there is no need.
Take care, stay safe and stay well.
• STAY-AT-HOME — Staying at home has been difficult for some people. Consider a recent survey’s results:
• The average Arizona employee, working from home, starts drinking at 4:42 p.m.
• West Virginians start drinking the earliest at 3:24 p.m., while residents of Hawaii wait until 7:30.
• More than 1 in 10 experience more hangovers now than before lockdown.
• 14% of people believe alcohol sales should be banned during lockdown.
I found this study and thought, “Wow, that’s interesting — what a bunch of lushes we are.”
Consider, however, the call has always been critical of people who drink after work … because they have to drive home too. But now they’re already at home!
I am not a drinker, but I have to wonder what this is of anyone’s business now that weekdays and weekends seem to blur together.
The question will be how well society transitions back to “normal.”
“If you find yourself reaching for a drink more often than usual, it may be time to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol,” says Dr. Lawrence Weinstein from Alcohol.org. “Monitoring alcohol consumption is always recommended, but it is especially important during this period as it is very easy to overindulge in the comfort of your own home, and can quickly become problematic.”
Cheers!
