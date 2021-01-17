The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is considering new rules for trail cameras, as related to hunting; one possible solution is to ban them.
The reasons are logical, but know that there are other solutions too — such as allowing the cameras during certain times, places or licensing them, for example.
All solutions you can imagine — including banning them — come down to two challenges: there is a difference between public and private property (the commission cannot regulate private property) and, more importantly, how to enforce any of this.
It is always disconcerting, even regrettable, when a few misuses or abuses ruin something for everyone else; however, I see this as an all-or-nothing thing — allow them or ban them. If you care, be sure to weigh in with your comments by emailing rulemaking@azgfd.gov.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.