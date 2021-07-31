If the U.S. government determines that it is against the law for the words “In God We Trust” to be on our money, then, so be it. And, if that same government decides that the “Ten Commandments” are not to be in or on a government installation, then, so be it.
I say, “so be it,” because I would like to be a law-abiding U.S. citizen.
I say, “so be it,” because I would like to think that smarter people than I are in positions to make good decisions.
I would like to think that those people have the American public’s best interests at heart.
But, you know what else I would like?
Since we can’t pray to God in certain places, can’t “trust in God” and cannot post His Commandments in government buildings, I don’t believe the government and its employees should participate in the Easter and Christmas celebrations, which honor the God that our government is eliminating from many facets of American life.
I’d like my mail delivered on Christmas, Good Friday, Thanksgiving and Easter too. After all, it’s just another day.
I’d like the U.S. Supreme Court to be in session on Christmas, Good Friday, Thanksgiving and Easter as well as Sundays. After all, it’s just another day.
I’d like the Senate and the House of Representatives to not have to worry about getting home for the “Christmas break.” After all it’s just another day.
I’m thinking that a lot of my taxpayer dollars could be saved, if all government offices and services would work on Christmas, Good Friday and Easter. It shouldn’t cost any overtime since those would be just like any other day of the week to a government that is trying to be “politically correct.”
In fact, I think that our government should work on Sundays (initially set aside for worshipping God) because, after all, our government says that it should be just another day.
What do you all think? If this idea gets to enough backing, maybe our elected officials will stop giving in to minority opinions and begin, once again, to represent the all of the American people.
Founded on Christian principles? Politicians claiming to be Christian not doing unto others as they would want done to them? Reverse discrimination? Re-writing history? Politicians worrying more about re-election than doing the job? This applies to all levels of government and its agencies.
You know, once in a while it takes a full dose of sarcasm to see things clearly.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(2) comments
Tim hit the nail dead on the head with this one.
[smile]Sarcasm? Heck I agree with you 100%[thumbup]
