I saw something a friend sent to me recently that spells out the challenge we could have in this nation if socialism takes root. … or has it already?
The story goes like this: A professor at a college made a statement that she had never failed a single student before, but had recently failed an entire class.
The students had insisted that socialism worked and that no one would be poor and no one would be rich, a great equalizer.
The professor said, “OK, we will have an experiment in this class on this plan.
All grades will be averaged and everyone will receive the same grade so no one will fail and no one will receive an ‘A’ … (substituting grades for dollars — something closer to home and more readily understood by all).”
After the first test, the grades were averaged and everyone got a ‘B’. The students who studied hard were upset and the students who studied little were happy.
The second test rolled around; the students who studied little had studied even less and the ones who studied hard decided they wanted a free ride too so they studied little. The second test’s average was a ‘D’! No one was happy.
After the third test, the average was an ‘F’. As the tests proceeded, the scores never increased as bickering, blame and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study for the benefit of anyone else.
To their great surprise, all failed the class and the professor told them that socialism would also ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when government takes all the reward away, no one will try or want to succeed.
These are the five best sentences you’ll ever read and all applicable to this experiment:
1 - You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.
2 - What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
3 - The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
4 - You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it!
5 - When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end.
Now apply this lesson to recent news stories about Proposition 208, which is the tax on the wealthy for education funding, as well as the shortage of workers businesses are experiencing. For the latter, one article saw the governor pulling the $300 federal jobless benefit, trying to push people back to work. Another has restaurants increasing wages to lure people off the couch. Both hint that through the COVID jobless benefits people can bank nearly as much, as much or more, by accepting unemployment payments rather than taking a job.
Myself, I would rather do well in class or have the personal pride of working for a living.
Think about it.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
