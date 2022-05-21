Some people think education is a third-rail topic, something to stay way from. I disagree; yet, it is a topic for which facts are needed.
For example, a reader recently stated: “Governor Ducey is attempting to improve union- dominated public education by giving parents alternative choices, Charter Schools, which provides a competitive learning environment. Elevating our public schools in national rankings, which is a dismal 47, is the goal.”
Let’s get some things straight:
• I am unsure of Ducey’s motives; however, charters are already public schools.
• Open enrollment or “school choice” already exists.
• The expansion of vouchers, giving parents more options, is the stinger here — giving public money for use at private and religious schools. Mixing public (taxpayer) money with private entities is the crux of the flawed debate.
Yes, Arizona schools rank near the bottom in the nation – only for the state’s level of spending on them. Performance or how smart those Arizona students are ranks somewhere in the middle. Really!
Please don’t muddy the waters with acceptance of what you heard or assumed to be correct.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
