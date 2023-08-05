Each one of us faces challenges every day. How I respond — to some of the phone calls I get at the office or people I encounter in my travels — is all a dance of life.

Challenges might be rooted in communication, relationships or work. Sometimes our problems have little to do with us personally, more over they are based on others’ expectations and experiences, even how we fit into “their” version or view of society. Often I am told ours is a world of politics. This can be the two-party system or those relationships I mentioned; sometimes people we do not know judge us — concluding “you’re either with me or against me.”

