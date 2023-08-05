Each one of us faces challenges every day. How I respond — to some of the phone calls I get at the office or people I encounter in my travels — is all a dance of life.
Challenges might be rooted in communication, relationships or work. Sometimes our problems have little to do with us personally, more over they are based on others’ expectations and experiences, even how we fit into “their” version or view of society. Often I am told ours is a world of politics. This can be the two-party system or those relationships I mentioned; sometimes people we do not know judge us — concluding “you’re either with me or against me.”
Frequently, they are unaware of our true motivations. To get along better, remember some simple things:
• When in doubt, stay silent.
Listening is not always easy. These days we are surrounded by constant noise and controversy. The most successful people are skilled at listening. There is a reason the words “listen” and “silent” have the same letters. To be a good listener, we need first to learn how to be silent. Don’t waste your time with complex explanations — people often have their minds already made up, and hear only what they want to hear.
Further, please don’t sit there “listening,” but really you’re thinking two steps ahead (and you end up finishing people’s sentences).
• Keep friends close and enemies closer.
• Accept criticism, but never accept disrespect.
The best way to respect yourself is to discipline yourself, which can be self-respect. Self-respect is loving yourself and treating yourself with care. It’s the result of staying true to your values and not compromising.
It involves integrity too. Said a different way: what we do when no one is watching speaks to our moral principles.
• Never give up on something you really want.
It is difficult to wait, but it is more painful to regret — which is the emotion of wishing we had made a different decision in the past, because the consequences of the decision we did make weren’t good.
• Never take anything for granted.
• Don’t let success go to your head, and don’t let failure go to your heart.
Success in swimming opposes failure in the water, which is drowning. Meaning: to be left on your own to succeed or fail, without any help: sink or swim. Still, go home at the end of the day knowing you did your best.
• Givers gain, takers lose.
If you are a giver, remember to learn your limits because takers don’t have any.
Takers tend to be self-focused, evaluating what other people can offer them, while givers are other-focused, paying more attention to what other people need from them.
• Don’t always believe what you’re told. Check.
• And, finally, sometimes you’re wrong.
The dance of life is how we get along with those around us. How we do in the daily challenges we face should not define us.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
