I didn’t really know her, but we were in the second or third grade together. I saw her on the playground and in assemblies.
And then she was gone.
Just, gone.
The little blonde-haired girl went missing, I learned. To my knowledge, about 50 years later, authorities never found her.
She may have been taken by a parent in a custody dispute, or she could have been kidnapped. I don’t know, except that it wasn’t as simple as her moving to a different town. I remember talk of her resurfaced from time to time as I grew up.
I definitely know that she is one of the people I thought about after seeing the movie “Sound of Freedom.”
The movie is about a federal agent (played by Jim Caviezel), who rescues a boy from child traffickers, only to learn the boy’s sister is still captive. He embarks on a dangerous mission to save her.
This movie, more than any other I have seen in years, takes you on an emotional and eye-opening journey. This thought-provoking film is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the unwavering determination to bring justice to the voiceless.
From fact checks on the movie, I have learned that it is a true story. And, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, approximately 350,000 children are reported missing every year in the United States. Of that total, an estimated 100,000 are being trafficked. The 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report stated that 57% of U.S. human trafficking victims were minors.
The global numbers are that 27.6 million people are trafficked today, with about 20% of them being children, according to the United Nations.
I have no reason to doubt any of that. The key here is what makes the movie so powerful: it is not only about numbers. It puts faces with the problem.
At the end of the movie, the following is stated: “Human trafficking is a 150 billion-dollar-a-year criminal enterprise.” It has reportedly eclipsed the illegal arms trade, according to Homeland Security, and American citizens are often the ones traveling to other countries to exploit children.
This isn’t just an East Coast or Hollywood thing, wherever your mind goes to try and dismiss it. Believe me, it is disturbing enough that you don’t want to think about it. In fact, however, child sex trafficking has been reported in all 50 states, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the National Trafficking Hotline, in 2021 Arizona ranked 13th in the country with 651 reports of human trafficking tips; officials identified 217 cases and 337 victims.
Seriously. It breaks my heart to think that anyone — especially children — suffers this way.
In the end, I wonder though what happened to that little blonde-haired girl. I pray her fate was not anything near what I watched on the silver screen this week.
This must stop. I thought about it over and over since leaving the theater, and decided I needed to share with you what I found out.
To get help from the National Trafficking Hotline, call 888-373-7888; or to report suspected human trafficking, call 866-347-2423.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
