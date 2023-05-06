I read with interest that attorneys for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake are being fined by the Arizona Supreme Court after the justices concluded they lied — repeatedly — in one of their claims about why Lake is entitled to a new election.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said there was absolutely no factual basis for her attorneys to claim that it was “undisputed” that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total in Maricopa County. Brutinel added she repeated the same “false assertions” in subsequent legal filings.

