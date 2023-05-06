I read with interest that attorneys for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake are being fined by the Arizona Supreme Court after the justices concluded they lied — repeatedly — in one of their claims about why Lake is entitled to a new election.
Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said there was absolutely no factual basis for her attorneys to claim that it was “undisputed” that 35,563 unaccounted for ballots were added to the total in Maricopa County. Brutinel added she repeated the same “false assertions” in subsequent legal filings.
This is not a kick-Lake-while-she’s-down column entry. It is, however, interesting how the Big Lie supporters, aka Election Deniers, are seeing their court cases backfire.
Still, a small news release from Lake this week touted a trip she’s taking to Budapest, Hungary, to “meet with prominent European leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.”
Why? “Every nation deserves a leader who puts their country first,” Lake said. “Heading into the crucial 2024 election, it is paramount to our success that we learn as much as we can from successful populist leaders.”
Lake added she is confident her trip “will provide a wonderful opportunity for me to discuss common-sense solutions and ideas that can put the People First with some of the most knowledgeable conservative minds in Europe.”
She’s been mentioned as a possible running mate for Donald Trump.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
