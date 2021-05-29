Previously, in 2019, nearly 43 million Americans started their summer with a Memorial Day weekend getaway. Post-covid — if there is such a thing — AAA News is predicting a bounce-back to 37 million people heading out for fun next weekend.
That would be 60% more travelers hitting the road(s) than in 2020.
Personally, numbers like that are not hard to achieve; practically anything is an improvement over 2020’s covid shutdowns — but if their prediction is correct, that is impressive. And it means a huge return to “normalcy” for a tourist-type region.
But what about the weather? The extended forecast calls for more wind and heat. Hmph.
This long holiday weekend, marking the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, will see the fourth-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel numbers dating back to 2000 — trailing only the bar set in 2005. Overall, an additional 1.5 million more people will take to the nation’s roads, rails and runways, a welcome “post-covid” increase of about 6%.
The surprise appears to be that despite a rising national gas price average, which is inching past the $3 per gallon mark (Arizona’s current average is $3.140, go figure!), the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. A caveat for them is that travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal during evening commutes.
The bad news is definitely the weather. Temperatures for the month of May have been down, and precipitation levels are dry. (Remember, May and June are generally among the year’s driest.)
By the way, the extended forecast looks to usher in June with sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to high-70s. The jury is out on the precipitation, however.
Keep in mind, area governments and agencies have already entered Stage I Fire Restrictions, and Stage II could be coming soon if we don’t get some good moisture.
The ultimate cause, at least in part, are the El Niño/La Niña conditions in the Pacific. El Niño is responsible for periodic warming of sea surface temperatures across the equator. If El Niño is weak, stronger weather systems hit the Southwest; when the weather systems track farther north, that is due to La Niña (a cooling at the equator). Right now, and since October 2020, I’m told we’re in a La Niña system. If ever you doubted climate change, just look to the equator, folks.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
