Our society has become one of live-streaming meetings and town halls. Never before have we been locked out, locked down or told to stay at home this much.
Side note — the state’s list of “essential services” is so broad, what is NOT essential? I do not know.
Anyway, our governments continue to work at breakneck speed. They are completing projects and making decisions. I am thankful for the leadership we are getting at all levels.
Still, what about the people who do not have that technology? If even a fraction of our older residents are like my father, who is in his 80s, email and the internet can be foreign creatures.
Gov. Doug Ducey said early this week to “Stay Home. Stay Healthy. Stay Connected.” The order is not a “shelter in place,” and the last word (connected) takes on new meaning.
WALL : This kind of wall is not on our southern border, but it does keep people out … of opportunity and supplies on the cheap. I call it the “technological wall,” when people like “Bill” in Chino Valley go to the grocery store but cannot take advantage of discounts because they do not have a smart phone.
“I was disappointed at not being able to take advantage of their specials, because I could not produce ‘digital coupons,’” he wrote, pen and paper through snail mail.
Not having a smart phone, nor a home computer, the store’s manager politely told Bill he should go to the public library.
Forget the fact that now the libraries are closed. Bill replied, “I go to the library for reading material, not milk, wheat or potatoes. … This seems like a discriminatory practice.”
Oh, it won’t stop there, Bill. There has been talk of eliminating cash at some businesses in our country, paying only with a swipe of your phone (might not even allow a Visa or such).
Maybe, even if only in rural America, we must realize technology is leaving some of us behind.
That, folks, is a tall, scary wall.
By the way, the manager gave Bill the discounts anyway.
LENTILS: In a recent quest two weeks ago for green lentils, I had to settle for red ones; and the recipe turned out okay.
What warmed my heart were the responses I received after I wrote about it in a column from readers offering me their green lentils. Three others shared where (Sprouts) to buy them (at the time). I called several back, thanking them; to the rest of you — know that though I declined your offer(s) it meant so much not only to hear from you, but also your sincerity.
Oh, let the lentils bring us together! (Toilet paper is another subject entirely.)
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and previously of the Lake Havasu City Herald.
