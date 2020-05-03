The primal call for reopening the state of Arizona has become louder and louder of late. At the same time, Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the stay-at-home order to at least May 15 because current covid-19 data does not support relaxing or reversing closures.
When I am out and about shopping for essentials — wearing an N95 mask — and notice many people not protected at all, and some people analyze all of this to point out an extremely low percentage of infection or deaths in the area, we need to remember that Arizona ranks lowest (bottom) in the nation for testing.
Since testing numbers are dismal, that means people among us could have the virus and are gallivanting around unaware. We have already heard numbers locally spiked in late March and early April because testing began in earnest. If more testing occurred, it makes sense we would find more cases (or now antibodies — people who had the virus but have recovered by now).
This in part is why during Ducey’s Wednesday news conference the governor basically threatened those who ignore his orders. “This is an order that is enforceable by law,” he said referring to businesses. “A violation is a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail.”
Like most people I too want to go out to dinner; my birthday weeks ago was a subdued affair, for instance, and Mother’s Day is coming in 7 days.
But you don’t want a celebration to be a one-and-done or plate-to-the-hospital bash.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
