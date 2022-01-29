I’ve had some good discussions with people lately about the weather. Please remember a few things: First, a call for 50% precipitation means it could rain on my side of the street/community and not on yours; it is not 50% (half the rain?) everywhere.
Interestingly, sometimes the weather websites — even those run by one overarching agency — can differ. (About a week ago, a forecast by noaa.gov was completely different from an email out of their Flagstaff office.)
Weather is something my mom and dad ask about each time I call. It is a universal water-cooler topic. It also can be logic defying and good/bad news at any given time.
It is for these reasons I wish we could go to the “weather rock” method, where it hangs from a stick — if the rock is wet, it rained; if it’s swinging/moving, it is windy; if it casts a shadow, it is sunny, etc.
The good news is the sun comes up every day.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
