U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the House Speaker position is politics, as usual — trade me this for my vote.

The frustrating part for me is they in Washington, D.C. forget regular election formats — primaries have competition, the general comes down to the two finalists. If the House members were forced to vote for the Republican or the Democrat on subsequent ballots, we’d be done. The third “candidate” for Speaker, each time a Republican, stands only as a saving-face vote for whom they did not have to vote for the Dem.

