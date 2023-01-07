U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the House Speaker position is politics, as usual — trade me this for my vote.
The frustrating part for me is they in Washington, D.C. forget regular election formats — primaries have competition, the general comes down to the two finalists. If the House members were forced to vote for the Republican or the Democrat on subsequent ballots, we’d be done. The third “candidate” for Speaker, each time a Republican, stands only as a saving-face vote for whom they did not have to vote for the Dem.
What this means, aside from gridlock, is McCarthy trading topics behind the scenes — giving away just about everything he can for votes, promising a Hunter Biden probe; treatment of those with alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; and being open to impeaching whomever.
McCarthy not winning the Speaker’s chair on the first ballot makes this the first time in a century that has happened. Don’t fret (bahhhh!) — it took nine ballots in 1923; in 1856 the House needed 133 votes cast over two months; and, in 1859 it took 44 rounds.
“Promise me this, and I’ll vote for you!” Business as usual, and it’s embarrassing.
Too bad we’ve devolved into a burn-down-the-House mentality.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
