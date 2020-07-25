I am going to go out on a limb here: Every president of the United States has been elected by the Electoral College.
Yes, President Donald Trump too.
The Electoral College is part of the fabric of our nation. Originally, the Electoral College provided the Constitutional Convention with a compromise between the popular election of the president and congressional selection. That’s right, some wanted Congress to pick our leader.
In the Electoral College, each state gets a certain number of electors based on its total number of representatives in Congress. Each elector casts one electoral vote following the general election; there are 538 electoral votes. The candidate who gets more than half (270) wins the election.
And that is despite what naysayers have been saying since Trump beat Hillary Clinton, 304 electoral votes to 227, respectively. It is also the case, despite recent letters to the editor in the Courier.
A reader (“Jim”) wants to school one of those letter writers: “(The Electoral College) was to give the smaller colonies/states a way to keep any one colony/state from dictating to the other states because of their size! If we didn’t have the Electoral College the state of California, Illinois and New York would rule over the other states, not allowing a fair election.”
What presidents have taken office without winning the popular vote? Here is a correction:
• In 1824, John Quincy Adams was elected president despite not winning either the popular vote or the electoral vote. Andrew Jackson was the winner in both categories.
• In 1876, Rutherford B. Hayes won the election but he lost the popular vote by 250,000 ballots to Samuel J. Tilden.
• In 1888, Benjamin Harrison received 233 electoral votes to Grover Cleveland’s 168, winning the presidency. But Harrison lost the popular vote by more than 90,000 votes.
• In 2000, George W. Bush was declared the winner of the general election and became the 43rd president, but he didn’t win the popular vote either. Al Gore holds that distinction, garnering about 540,000 more votes than Bush. However, Bush won the electoral vote, 271 to 266.
• In 2016, Donald Trump won the electoral vote by 304 to 227 over Hillary Clinton, but Trump lost the popular vote. Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than Trump.
It is a civics lesson you should remember from middle or high school, and it is the system our country follows.
Thank you, Jim.
