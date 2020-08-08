I got a letter from a reader this week that I found interesting. “The Electoral College was established by the authors of our Constitution because at that time transportation and communication were so slow that it would be impossible for a candidate to travel to each state to meet with voters, and, of course, there was no radio, television, telephone, teletype, etc.
“Therefore, the voters in each state chose a number of respected citizens — whom they knew or had heard of — to meet and choose the next President. And in case of a tie, the election was to be decided by the House of Representatives, with each state getting one vote.”
That is an official response to her from the Office of the President on White House stationery — not from Donald Trump, Barack Obama, not Bush, Clinton et al — but in December 1960 from President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s assistant. We all have our assumptions, showing that most of us needed to have paid better attention during civics lessons in school (or the schools should add or clarify elections and the Electoral College in curriculum).
And, even back then — some 60 years ago — they spoke of change:
“With the passage of time, this procedure has become cumbersome and outdated. However, a Constitutional Amendment is required before a change is possible. So far Congress has not been able to agree on a new system, even though some 130 attempts have been made to alter the present set-up.”
Go figure, with all of the calls for abolishing the Electoral College, we can formulate our own thoughts and opinions, but not our own facts. This has been a problem for a long, long time.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
