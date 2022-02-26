As the prices at the pump continue to fluctuate (higher?), and the suggestion has surfaced to suspend at least temporarily the federal gas tax (more than 18 cents per gallon), one of our readers noticed something else. Alan Dean Foster of Prescott wrote:
“Here’s how I handle gas prices: I’ve been driving a Tesla since July 2013, and haven’t bought gas for my car since then. Suspending the federal gas tax won’t mean a lot to consumers … but it would make a helluva difference to everyone from plumbers to electricians to anyone who drives a work truck. Which difference would be reflected (hopefully) in what they charge customers. Which would help to reduce inflation.
“But then … what happens to interstate highway maintenance (paid for by the federal tax), etc.? No easy answers to complicated problems, alas.”
Very true, sir.
• BAPTISMS – Those of us who believe in God as our Savior, here in the United States, may have read with interest a story earlier this week from the Associated Press.
Setting the stage, the U.S. has the largest Christian population in the world and, more specifically, the largest Protestant population in the world; with nearly 230 to 250 million Christians and, as of 2019, over 150 million people affiliated with Protestant churches, although other countries have higher percentages of Christians among their populations.
Well, the headline was: “Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error.” Apparently, thousands of baptisms performed by a priest who served for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, Roman Catholic officials said.
He said “we baptize you” instead of “I baptize you.”
Not that big of a deal from my standpoint; I was taught once your name is written in the Book of Life, you’re forever saved. It is a big deal for Catholics, for instance, who are very careful with the wording they use in prayers and, ostensibly, baptisms, and more.
People affected were baptized by the Rev. Andres Arango, who served in three parishes in metro Phoenix from September 2005 until his resignation Feb. 1, 2022. The Diocese of Phoenix said other Catholic sacraments received by a person may have to be repeated after he or she is re-baptized properly.
It is troubling to think how widespread that could be.
The same or similar error has happened before, on record, in Oklahoma. It even affected the validity of some marriages, the article stated.
Sigh.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and current editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald.
