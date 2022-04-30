Philanthropy. It is a word that means a desire to improve the material, social and spiritual welfare of humanity, especially through charitable activities.
The key word for this discussion is “spiritual.” A book that I came across recently suggests a possible reason for above-and-beyond generosity, at least as it relates to money: religion.
“American Grace: How Religion Divides and Unites Us” details a pattern that shows the most religious Americans give more to a variety of charitable causes. In fact, philanthropy among the religious is so great that it outweighs the giving of secular Americans even when secular causes are the recipient.
“Roughly three-quarters of charity given by highly religious Americans is indeed channeled toward religion,” David E. Campbell and Robert D. Putnam wrote. “But religiosity provides such a boost to financial giving overall that the most religious Americans actually give more money to secular causes than do secular Americans.”
Consider the numbers: “We find the same pattern when we examine how much people give. On average, those in the most religious fifth donate $3,000 to charity annually. Those in the most secular fifth give approximately $1,000.
“The story is the same when we consider charitable giving as a fraction of household income: By this measure, religious Americans are four times as generous as their secular neighbors, even as they are a little less affluent than secular Americans.”
The authors point out that their findings hold up even after accounting for factors known to influence charitable donations, such as income, age, education, marital status, gender and race.
I believe this is all just as true today, as we seek to exit the pandemic era.
Do we think twice about the churches we pass on the way to work or downtown? What about talk of religion? The authors suggest that talk of religion and where one goes to church is as much a part of conversation as politics.
All of this is a good thing, even though I wish the religious nature of our community had a more direct impact on divorce, poverty and other societal ills.
The bottom line, however, is giving – being a basic principle of most religions – comes full circle, showing the power of “community” and our desire to improve humanity.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
