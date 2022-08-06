Did you vote? Seriously, mail-in ballot, early voting or at the polls? Roughly 20 people I have spoken with about politics since Primary Election Day, Aug. 2, say either they did vote or, no, they don’t believe in it (the system is broken).
For those who did vote, most gave their choices at home with an early ballot. Most mailed the completed form weeks ago, while a few forgot and dropped them off over the weekend at the county’s official drop box on Fair Street.
Those who “don’t believe in” voting, mostly stated that in regard to the primary. “I’ll get ’em in the General Election, when it matters.” That came from a life-long, devout Republican, who now regrets not voting in the primary.
I know most of you are tired of the political rhetoric. I am too. I’d love to go somewhere (anywhere) without the topic of politics coming up. Too often those around me judge me based on party or issue opinions.
Yet, whether we like it or not, politics are woven into the fabric of our lives – most everything they do touches most everything we do.
Sigh. The system’s broken? It won’t fix itself. All of this makes picking the best person for the job so much more important.
Keep reading, watch for how you can get involved (at least educating yourself on the issues and candidates), so that this year you can help pick the General Election winners. It sounds cliché, I know: our future depends on it.
• WHAT’S IN A LABEL? I had to laugh. The following “rant” came in Thursday:
“When will AP and other left wing media outlets, as well as Rant writers, stop referring to conservatives as ‘right wing’? Ever seen the corrupt media refer to radical Democrats as ‘left wing’? Biden and his party are radicals.” It comes down to labels. There are progressives, tea partiers, RINOs, liberals, conservatives, moderates, Democratic confederates, Libertarian municipalism, social ecology, socialists, anarchists, constitutionalists, communists, green, … I could go on and on.
Folks, if you need to use a label to complain about labels, doesn’t that tell you something?
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
