It was like stepping from a time machine — coming out of the mountains last weekend to see a whole new world. We went to the Dragoon Mountains (Cochise’s Stronghold) near Tombstone for a campout with friends on March 3 (winter camping at its finest!). Local gas prices when we left were $3.49 per gallon, which felt high anyway.
Shocking. On Sunday, however, we ventured out of the hills to see prices along the interstate in the range of $4.69 per gallon (one place was $4.99 for regular).
Driving around since I have spied fuel prices well into $4 per gallon; diesel, which can be produced cheaper than gas by the way, has been much, much more.
Most people blame the Russians. I don’t believe it; prices at the pump were edging up long before they invaded the Ukraine. Folks, the gas price gurus increase costs if a mouse burps on the pipeline. They did it two years ago when the pipeline from Texas to Arizona shut down briefly for the pandemic. They do it for the summer travel season every year, and when anything negative happens in the world.
What the suppliers and station owners do not realize is we pare back our travels when these things happen, instead of paying the higher prices. Thus, they lose in the end.
That couldn’t be what they want, right?!
• INFLATION — Here are some observations from “Chuck”: “I was driving by my favorite gas station this Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. and noticed that the price of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.19 per gallon. When I drove by around 11 a.m., the price was $4.39 a gallon. A 4.77% increase in one day. Can you say ‘Weimar Republic’?”
Chuck adds that, “For those who may be historically challenged, a loaf of bread in 1919 cost one mark. By 1923 a loaf of bread cost 100 billion marks.”
That’s not inflation, that is hyperinflation.
• MUSK — I had to laugh. Elon Musk, the billionaire brain and cash behind Tesla, said: “The reality is gas prices should be much more expensive than they are because we’re not incorporating the true damage to the environment and the hidden costs of mining oil and transporting it to the U.S.”
Sure, and the batteries in electric cars are so “green” to make too.
Not.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
