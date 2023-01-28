I hear a lot from people whose bottom line in judging a council or board’s actions comes down to someone being in another’s back pocket. They state it that way, or that as a weather vane councils are always “turning with the developer’s wind.”
Someone must be benefiting, right? No.
Here’s the difficult part: private property rights versus telling the developers “no,” which does happen.
Isn’t that where the respective general plans come in? We talk so much about revising or updating them, and that they will “guide the council” in its decisions in the future. Yet, the complainers do not reference what the plan says when complaining — and likely were not part of its update process.
Something to think about.
• SWINGING: The pendulum of politics at the State Capitol is moving. Our new governor, Katie Hobbs, is beginning to make her mark — moving chess pieces here from there and money from this to that.
Vouchers. Border funds. Elections. Water. She is a Democrat and the GOP majority in the legislature is thin. What’s even more alarming to remember: Hobbs, like her predecessors, has the power of line-item veto.
Oh, the budget talks — already underway — will be interesting this year.
• PRIVATE: Have you noticed more and more government talks are taking place in executive session nowadays?
Those are the closed-door meetings that are not open to the media or public.
And so many people called for, even promised, transparency.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
