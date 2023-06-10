With much consternation, I hear often from readers who are unhappy with the local and state roads and highways. The potholes have been a common (and deep) factor in daily and day-trip commutes since the dead of winter.
First, understand that these pesky potholes and pavement breakdowns are impossible to truly fix until warm, dry weather is here – such as now. That is a fact, though some people are not that patient.
That said, I was absolutely amazed in May at the abysmal failure of the Interstate 40 surface while I was driving back to Prescott, between Kingman and Seligman.
It was the worst I have EVER experienced, even remembering drives from Colorado to Texas as a youth; we could tell when we’d moved from one state to another because the roadway would get better (or worse).
Along the drive in May we even spied vehicles disabled on the side of the road that had broken suspension, rims or flat tires because of the conditions.
Take heart, however. A news release this week from the Arizona Department of Transportation states 23 projects are now getting underway across the state to fix these driving challenges.
“Most of the 23 projects getting underway this summer are in northern Arizona, where this winter’s snow, rain and freeze-thaw cycles created ideal conditions for potholes and other pavement damage,” ADOT stated. “Crews have begun removing and replacing surface pavement along a 10-mile section of US 60 east of Wickenburg. Another project beginning this week is repaving 20 miles of SR 260 between Rim Road near Forest Lakes and Heber.
Sadly, it comes to the tune of $54 million in pavement repairs in the state budget, as well as $40 million as part of ADOT’s five-year plan.
And we wonder why gasoline taxes never cease.
Drive safely out there, folks. And, for up-to-the-minute traffic conditions statewide, visit az511.gov.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
