One reader recently asked me, “Why is Saudi Arabia allowed to export Arizona water?” Another asked when we’ll be publishing stories about Arizona giving free water to Saudi Arabia.
Interest piqued — wondering “how are they getting water to a tanker ship?” — I did some reading and found in stories we’ve reported that a megafarm in La Paz County is using a large amount of the state’s water and exporting its crops to this Middle Eastern country.
On the internet, I found similar information: Saudi Arabia’s largest dairy company utilizes a large amount of Arizona water, nearly for free, from which it grows hay for its 170,000 cows.
So a Saudi Arabian company is not transporting water, from our drought-stricken state, but hay it grows from our water. This is a travesty regardless allowed by Arizona, as our governor this week called on lawmakers to close this “water poaching loophole,” still it’s a bit different than thought; a private company buys land (cheaply) and its water use could threaten Phoenix-area water supplies.
Now the bigger picture, such as the Arizona Department of Water Resources for years not granting water permits in Pinal County and now for an area near Buckeye — west of Phoenix — because of lack of water. Essentially, this is a state-imposed moratorium.
Will the Saudi dairy company be subject to Colorado River water cutbacks, like many farms in Arizona? Will state legislators close their “loophole”?
I do know we — citizens — are guilty; many, I dare say “most” care little about water, until it does not come out of the faucet.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.