Much discussion of late has focused on probable scarce area water resources as it relates to our future and housing development. A reader, Dan, reminded me this week of a recent article on possible shortage declarations from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation related to Arizona and nearby states.
Current usage plus extended drought plus unchecked development likely bodes ill for Arizona communities, and possibly in the not too distant future, he wrote.
Wells are seeing huge drops in water levels because of the drought. Pine trees that are drying up and dying are “the canary in the coal mine” too.
What’s interesting to me is Dan’s analogy:
You are sitting in an (airplane) and you hear: “Welcome aboard flight XYZ to (wherever). This is the captain speaking. En route weather looks good and … our paperwork says we should have 28,000 pounds of jet fuel on board. …
Our fuel gauges, however, are in operative. We think we possibly have sufficient fuel for this segment but are guessing. The inbound crew had the same issue and did not have the tanks dipped, and they had no real clue of fuel on board when they turned the aircraft over to us. So, relax and sit back, and let’s all hope this works.”
Not a confidence builder, right?
Dan continued: “Are our water issues somewhat similar? There is guessing about quantity and whether ‘a trip with 10,000 more homes (or) faucets’ can stay airborne, so to speak. We don’t have accurate water gauges at present to pinpoint the current quantity. If that aircraft encounters bad weather, it makes the en route time likely longer, using more fuel. Our bad weather for water is continued drought making a bad situation worse.
“Why are we not throttling back on area development instead of ‘hoping there is sufficient fuel’? The airliner out of fuel has a chance to glide in for a dead stick landing, likely rough, but survivable. A community out of water is pretty much a ‘crash-and-burn’ situation.”
It makes me wonder too. Still, I see many factors coming into play. We do not have accurate measures of the aquifers — and if we do, powers-that-be do not agree with the water watchers or experts. Please don’t assume because water comes out of the tap when you turn it on that all is OK.
