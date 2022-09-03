It started Monday morning, Aug. 8, with a text message: “Happy BIRTHDAY to you Tim. Have a Wonderful Day. Love You, Mom.”
My response was “Huh?” because my birthday was six months ago, and I’d heard from my own mother about five minutes before. I have previously received wayward messages, so I dismissed it.
Things got even more curious when I was leaving the office at about 6 o’clock that night. My cell phone rang and a lady with a happy, pleasant voice wished me a happy birthday. “Who is this?” I said.
After a short pause, she said back: “Who is this?” I quickly considered saying, “It’s Tim. Thanks for the text this morning! What did you get me for my birthday?” playing along as though I was her Tim.
I just couldn’t do it. I told her my name is Tim, but “I think you have the wrong number (because) it’s not my birthday.”
We laughed and laughed, all the while in the background I could hear people yelling at the phone: “Happy birthday, Tim!” Turns out the lady is named Pat Crespo, who lives in Prescott and graduated from Prescott High. She was wishing happy birthday to her son-in-law, Tim, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Other than Pat’s call, I frequently get messages and calls for a woman named Cara (not sure how it’s spelled), who seems to be in trouble with the law. The court is relentless and really wants to speak with her. I called them back once, but they didn’t believe it’s my phone, not hers.
And, hey, Tim in San Francisco: I hope you had a happy birthday! I got your wishes, what did you get?
• THE FIFTH – A reader sent me the following: “The next time someone asks me my opinion of (Donald) Trump, I’ll just plead the Fifth.”
At issue, as I have seen on TV many times in the past 48 hours, is our former president at a press conference years ago telling everyone that if you’re innocent, why plead the Fifth Amendment?
The Fifth protects individuals from being forced to incriminate themselves. Yet, apparently, Trump invoked it several hundred times Wednesday during a deposition when asked, for example, about whether he misled lenders and tax authorities and allegedly provided misleading financial statements.
Trump has characterized the case as a “witch hunt.”
Plus, his Florida residence was searched by the FBI this week, reportedly looking for unrelated, classified documents.
Many pundits see all of this as the left trying anything possible to poison his potential 2024 presidential run, which has not been officially announced yet.
Could be – or it could be karma, the cycle of cause and effect. As with politics and conspiracies anymore, I’m not sure what to believe. Maybe it is both.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
