The region is heading into the holidays with an ongoing covid-19 surge as well as family gatherings and community events.
The whole thing is a contradiction; gatherings are how the virus spreads easiest, and the numbers are not abating — this area remains a high-transmission region. And many of the events ahead of us, in normal years, draw tens of thousands of people. It is a recipe for disaster. This is where your choices will help save or impact others — consider wearing a mask; outdoors OK? If you’re in close proximity to others, wearing one is best regardless.
• ANTI-EVERYTHING — On Facebook, like many places around the web, people are twisting facts and spewing hate. This is from an AP story on Facebook’s recent woes: The Center for Countering Digital Hate published an analysis of social media posts that estimated just a dozen Facebook users were responsible for 73% of posts on the site between February and March, including hate, anti-government and incorrect information. However, Facebook’s leaders in August told the public the study was “faulty,” despite the internal research published months before that confirmed a small number of accounts drive anti-sentiments. Well, the commenters still have the corner soap-box to scream from.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
