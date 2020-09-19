Sean Connery in “The Untouchables” (1987) who, as he was dying, said to Kevin Costner’s character: “What are you prepared to do!?”
I am not referring to mob killings or present-day protests; no, I am thinking self-preservation.
We have seen the headlines, such as “Extra $300 in unemployment benefits could end abruptly for many Arizonans.” News such as this instills worry, I would imagine, for people who are on unemployment.
Just so we’re clear, that’s because the regular state unemployment is a maximum of $240. Residents of our state who lost their jobs through no fault of their own (think: COVID-19 layoffs) are entitled to half of what they earned on the job (up to $240 per week).
Prior to the end of July, for example, they got the $240 plus $600 from the federal government. A total of $840 per week is possibly more than they made on the job. The $600 expired, and now it’s $300 — for a total of $540 per week.
For most of us, while that might not be enough to provide sufficiently, it is better than the $240 alone — the second-lowest state amount in the nation (only Mississippi pays less) — and it is better than nothing.
Here is where Sean Connery enters the situation. With the writing on the wall that the money could be going away, I hope unemployed Arizonans are looking for a job or doing everything they can to improve their situation.
(“What are you prepared to do!?”)
I know several people, for instance, who have moved or taken on two and three part-time jobs. Remember, even if that job is not in your career/training wheelhouse, any job is better than no job; any income is better than none.
I state that because $240 per week, times four (not even $1,000), would barely be enough to pay most rent or mortgage payments nowadays. What about food and electricity?
It comes to mind knowing that those of us who have continued to work though the pandemic have done so with a variety of challenges (including one or more of these): longer shifts, less pay, reduced benefits, more difficult conditions, more workload, etc. I know many people in this boat.
And I remember when my wife and I were moving in the mid-’90s; I did not have a job yet and was willing to do anything — flip burgers, write for magazines, switch to social work — the list was long. Again, though, I was willing to do anything to support my family.
Times are tough out there right now, yet they are improving — albeit slowly.
The unemployment rate is dropping and many businesses are reopening.
I like to think though, we are Americans (Ameri-CANs). We can do this. And it comes down to “What are you prepared to do!?”
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
