The Arizona Republican Party has someone — quite unhinged — at the helm of its social media posts. On Dec. 8, on Twitter, a man supporting #StopTheSteal wrote: “I am willing to give my life for this fight,” in regard to claims that the election was stolen in Arizona (and elsewhere?) from President Donald Trump.
The Arizona GOP retweeted it stating: “He is. Are you?” Then later, in another tweet, which has since been deleted, the party shared a clip from the 2008 film “Rambo” with title character saying: “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”
Folks, as a Republican myself, I have to wonder who’s driving this ship? It is as though all logic, trust, common sense and good form have left the country.
It happened four years ago on the part of the Dems, and has repeated — to a new level — this year by the GOP.
When asked about the tweets, the Arizona Republican Party responded: “The Republican Party of Arizona condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms,” a spokesperson told CBS News. “Fictional movie scenes should be weighed in their proper context.”
Uh huh, openly inciting violence, you tweeted it out anyway? Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late senator from Arizona and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain tweeted: “‘Die for Trump’ is the official ‘AZ GOP’ twitter message? Really guys? Really?”
God, help us all.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
