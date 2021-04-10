Well, the sniffle-sneeze season is underway. I can barely function right now without help of allergy medicine, especially to sleep through the night.
In an earlier column, I reported that the drought was going to keep weeds, etc. from maturing — leading to a reduced or mild allergy season, according to AccuWeather and Johns Hopkins University. “Anything that does grow will be pretty quick to die off. When the grass (and) weeds dry out and have no rainfall for some time, it will actually stunt the grass and weed growth and not allow it to really grow,” a meteorologist said.
Nope. (sniff)
In fact, our precipitation has been fairly good. It has not kept up with “normal” levels, but I have been surprised by how often it has rained or snowed in the past few months, considering we’re in an extreme drought.
What does that mean? The two plants considered “primary” allergy offenders, according to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, are raging along with a third. The two are Bermuda grass (the worst offender) and fruitless mulberry, with me anecdotally adding in the third: juniper. Others that can also be “offenders” right now include Arizona cypress, ash, European olive, mesquite, oak, pampas grass, privet and salt cedar.
It is really simple for me. (sniff) When I look across the fields or such at the winds blowing us around, I can almost see a haze. Therein is part of the problem: pollen can ride the winds for miles.
Further, according to weather.com’s pollen breakdown, levels of tree pollen are forecast to be “very high;” grass pollen is low to moderate; and ragweed pollen is nonexistent.
The challenge here, for those of us who want to see a website or such telling us of the offender(s), is many internet pages exist for this. Another I go to, in addition to the above, is pollen.com (search by zip code).
Good wuck out dere. (sneeze)
Tim Wiederaenders is a former resident of Lake Havasu City and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier, an affilated newspaper of Today’s News-Herald.
