A little gem came across my desk a while back … a March 28, 1997 newspaper column that said the Legislature had approved a record $5.2 billion state budget that Gov. Fife Symington was poised to sign.
Ninety-two percent of the new spending was earmarked for education, including $180 million more for K-12 and $150 million for maintenance and operations. The universities were to get $46.9 million more, for an increase of 7.4%, and the community colleges were to see an 8.7% increase of $9.7 million.
I thought this was a surprise — that education got such a boost, though I am sure revenues were supporting the increases. Then came the clincher in the column: “Best news for taxpayers is that included in the budget is a $110 million income tax reduction that means your taxes will go down by about 7.4% this year,” the columnist wrote, adding that in the four years preceding Symington and lawmakers had cut personal state income taxes by 28%, concluding: “Only 72% left to go.”
Well, all of this leads me to current Gov. Doug Ducey.. About four years ago, Ducey signed legislation to boost by $50 the amount of money that Arizonans could subtract from their earnings before computing their taxes. That showed up on the 2017 tax forms. And now, in 2021, state officials want to cut taxes by about $600 million; the only question is can Arizona accept federal virus aid package money (about $4.7 billion) and still provide tax cuts. This came up recently when Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a federal judge if it’s allowed; no word yet.
What a boon for the state — get money from the feds and issuing tax cuts? A lot of us won’t complain. That’s like having the best of both worlds, of course.
Usually, tax cuts require cuts of their own elsewhere; thus, a balanced budget.
We must be careful, however, that all of this does not lead to what state lawmakers had to do during the Great Recession to balance the books: creative accounting.
That, folks, usually ends with panic and cuts “elsewhere” that no one expected, such as to education during the Great Recession — for which we still have not caught up.
Creative accounting, indeed.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper of Today’s News-Herald.
