When I was in college, most students lived in apartments priced at “market rate.” The answer for them was more roommates to make it affordable (one friend rented a laundry room for $100 — a place to sleep and hang his clothes, he was so desperate).
In recent years we’ve heard developers (or their mouthpieces) go before commissions and councils to advance their plans. I remember one being asked if it would be “affordable” housing; his answer was they’d charge “market rate.”
Affordable would be, easily, less than $900 per month for a one-room place, while market rate could be $1,500 or more per month.
People who want to keep the area the way it is/was do exist. That could be considered a bit elitist, which translates to the higher prices. Those among us whom that forgets — or leaves out in the cold — are our teachers, young families, health care workers, restaurant workers, even journalists, and many others.
The list is long for people who cannot afford the higher prices some of our amenities are charging. What exactly is affordable housing? There are some gems to be found, but they are very few and far between.
Though, it reminds me of the Western Slope of Colorado, where many of the ski areas are located. For decades “the help” have lived hours away or roommates are stacked like cord wood in a single apartment (OK, that’s a stretch, but you get the idea).
Not the kind of destination I think we want to be or to become. There must be some balance.
HEALTH CARE: Why are so many health care services booking appointments two or three months out? Some have told me it’s because residents are just now catching up on the doctor visits they avoided during covid.
I say it could be the need for specialized care has surpassed our resources.
It is not a problem if your ailment is negligible, meaning it can wait. But what about the person who needs assistance now, and the first appointment they can get is more than eight weeks away?
Someone please enlighten me.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
