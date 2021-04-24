The 1977 movie “A Bridge Too Far,” an epic war film based on a book of the same name, was about an effort by the Allies to seize several occupied bridges, with the objective of ending WWII. The name for the film allegedly comes from a Lieutenant-General who told the operation’s architect: “I think we may be going a bridge too far.”
The idea is, considering that the town was razed in the effort, “at what cost” do we proceed?
Optimistically, for instance, laws are made to protect us. Right? That is what I wrote four years ago when a bill was advancing through the Arizona Legislature designed to punish people who riot and destroy property. The catch was our lawmakers were trying to stop the carnage before it happens.
Good idea, except the bill appeared to allow authorities the power to arrest anyone involved in a peaceful demonstration that may turn bad – even before anything actually occurs. “Wouldn’t you rather stop a riot before it starts? Do you really want to wait until people are injuring each other, … picking up barricades and smashing them through businesses in downtown Phoenix?”
one senator said during the debate. The law also allowed authorities to arrest those who are planning events, which reminded me – keeping with my movie theme – of Tom Cruise’s 2002 film, “Minority Report,” in which people are jailed or accused of a crime that they have yet to commit. They are arrested for merely thinking about committing the crime.
What about guilt by association? What if the person next to you breaks a window, triggering a riot, and you were an innocent bystander? Authorities also could seize your assets? So we’ll do this for riots, but the woman fearing her ex is told he has to break the order of protection or commit a crime before police can do anything?
Then-House Speaker J.D. Mesnard killed the bill. “The simple reality is that it created a lot of consternation about what the bill was trying to do,” he said.
Yes, folks, sometimes laws go too far. Now think about the current “voter suppression” bills and the debate over our mail-in ballots. Now how do you feel?
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper of Today’s News-Herald.
