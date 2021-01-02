It never fails — no matter where you go, that’s the place with the “worst drivers.”
In Arizona, I have lived in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Prescott, and have gone on trips that have taken me all over our state and across pretty much every route and highway imaginable.
I witness speeders, slow drivers, red-light runners, lane changes without turn signals, etc., and often wonder about my fellow drivers’ abilities.
My father, who lives on the East Coast, was sideswiped while driving — and the offender kept going. He uttered the same words, stating his area of the country has “absolutely the worst drivers!”
And, while I wonder the same locally at times, I have been known to say it about the places I used to live — as well as Flagstaff, Payson, Tucson, Sierra Vista, Yuma, Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa … Las Vegas, Denver, Boulder, Los Angeles, … or whichever highway I was on at the time.
Why would I think that? Similar to how so many people think about themselves, I like my driving. (Full disclosure: my wife and daughter do not always agree.)
More seriously, according to a 2016 article in Forbes, “It’s easy to crack wise about other drivers’ foibles, but highway safety is serious business.”
Apparently, the number of traffic fatalities in the U.S. jumped by 8% in 2016, according to the article. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports an average of 102 deaths per day due to vehicle crashes (also 2016 — latest figures available).
Not only is this the sharpest increase in the past 50 years, it means Americans suffer the highest highway death toll among the world’s 19 highest-income countries.
Are you confident in your driving? Why would “here” have the worst drivers?
Some say it is because so many people move here from elsewhere.
Naw, sure you can prove where’s worse through accident numbers or insurance figures. But it really comes down to being responsible for yourself, your passengers and what you’re doing.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.