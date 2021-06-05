It is curious how people handle, let’s call them “property” rights.
Most people recognize that if you buy land, you get to develop it within your jurisdiction’s rules, be they CC&Rs, zoning, planned area development, city code or such.
I get that, and support it.
But then there’s water. The argument cities and towns use is they’re working to reduce or control use, but they have no control over the thousands of wells outside their city/town limits.
Some wells pump about 3 to 5 gallons per minute or less. Some enjoy 5, 10 or many, many more times that amount.
While wells have surfaced before as the uncontrollable factor (wrenches in the system) of reaching safe yield (taking out as much as you put into the aquifer) or even controlling water use, some people use as much well water as they want, regardless.
On a drive up in an area near Prescott where wells are commonplace, one will spy at least a few properties where sprinklers water vast amounts of green grass, in one case I know of, and another that allows dirt fields to drink their fill.
This happens while neighboring properties — and the forest — are losing trees and plants to drought. (Even native trees are dying!)
Two things need to happen, folks: The state needs to regulate wells — not to charge use fees, but to bring about a cap of usage; a certain number of gallons per month?
Short of that — and that first one is a tall, maybe unrealistic ask — everyone on a well should respect that we all live in a desert (albeit a high desert) where some uses are inappropriate, even wasteful, amid a 20-plus-year drought that has no end in sight.
What happened to we’re all in this together?!
And, yes, I have a well that produces 3 to 5 gallons per minute — where we work to use drip irrigation and are embracing rain harvesting (if it would rain).
• FIRE – I know you’ve heard it before. I know most of us follow the rules. Still, the most common wildfire is one that’s human caused. It involves a burn pile, warming fire, campfire or carelessness with equipment (or smoking materials) that can cause a fire (or an 11-year-old boy playing with aerosol cans and a lighter on a dry golf course).
And again, we’re all in this together.
Temperatures are rising, humidity is dropping, and precipitation is nonexistent. It takes only a spark — like from those tow chains you did not secure properly.
Please don’t be the cause. Be part of the solution.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
