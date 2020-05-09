What about the people who don’t wear masks? Seriously. “Chris” writes to ask “would it be too much to ask you to write … encouraging mask-wearers to avoid looking down on, and/or confronting non-mask-wearers?”
He cites several instances, such as people getting extremely defensive.
“Where is your mask?! You need a mask!” someone at a local store said in accosting him recently. Chris quotes the World Health Organization: “If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.”
When the newspaper or I have called for people to wear face coverings, it is based simply on our leaders and the CDC’s calls for such. At the same time, a mask-wearer should never use these local and national declarations to breach a non-mask-wearer’s 6-foot distancing bubble.
To go around like you are the “mask police” suggests a level of judgment and bitterness — rather than common sense. Besides, if something like the mask police existed, call it the Covid Patrol, wouldn’t they focus first on the things that more easily spread germs and viruses?
Think about how many door knobs or light switches you touch in a day, or how many people handle shopping carts. How about the people who think they’re helping — by wearing a mask — but it is around their neck or on their chin? I saw that first-hand this week on an employee of a local restaurant making a to-go order.
Even better are those people who wear masks but not gloves, yet they handle anything and everything with their hands and adjust their mask too. Or how about people who wear the masks incorrectly fitted?
Then there are the credit cards, credit card readers and, some say, virus-laden cash. Where have they all been?
That is called cross contamination, Chris tells me. He adds: “How about a fair shake for the non-mask-wearers?”
I add, how about everyone use common sense and apply some level of empathy for your fellow (wo)man?
Wearing a mask is about being courteous and protecting others in case you are an active or asymptomatic carrier of the virus. But, the knife cuts both ways.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
Some excellent points. Tim. I am consistently amazed, here in Havasu, at the people complaining about "Californians" and literally counting the numbers they see at the parks, in stores and on the lake. My question is "Why are YOU out there?" One guy who does not wear a mask and suffers from emphysema is PO’ed at people who call him out. Uh, duh, the guy has emphysema and is out an about? I have made it a point to only go out once a week; to pick-up mail and grab an In-N-Out at the drive-thru and I wear a mask. My groceries are delivered and I truly appreciate InstaCart shoppers for their efforts. When it comes to people not wearing masks – not my problem and in some ways I look at it as a possible good way to clean the gene pool – or maybe not.
