I’d love to be a famous novelist, but I don’t trust well enough that I can do it.
As a matter of trust, most everyone still married understands that love will not live where there is no trust. Everyone else is in denial.
What our society lacks, folks, is trust – in self and others – and I point to politics as a root, widespread cause.
President Ronald Reagan loved our nation. He had it right. In a loving trust agreement among friendly nations, he advised to trust but also to verify this trust to keep the love alive.
Trust belongs to an effectuation of love learned from experience. The experience would be when people trust others or the government and, when they try to verify, they are supported by facts or the lack of trust grows because they are proven wrong time and again – or the officials refuse to confirm either way.
It is what I call once burned, twice shy.
If we do not trust “the other side,” and we do everything we can to undermine them, we get nowhere.
Sound familiar?
• • •
I guess the battle over top golfers, between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, is something akin to when the NBA swallowed the ABA. The NFL hasn’t always been alone either, with USFL and others nipping at its heels.
Still, I have been shocked to read the tens of millions of dollars (hundreds even) being paid to pro golfers, luring them over to LIV Golf.
Sports is more and more about the millionaires playing the games, and the price to attend is not cheap either.
I remember when a ticket to a game went for a couple bucks.
Dang, I’m getting old.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
