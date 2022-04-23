It is a difficult time, when politicians move on to a new district. Who do they represent? U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has established residence in Mohave County, ahead of the mid-term elections.
He is seeking a congressional seat for the new District 9; Prescott is now in District 2, formerly District 4. Still, he works in Washington, D.C.
For some time I have been receiving notes like the following; this one is from “Hal” of Prescott:
“Paul Gosar does not represent me. My grandparents left Ukraine in 1913. Front page of a recent newspaper: A Ukrainian diplomat pleaded for the United States to send weapons to his beleaguered nation in a speech to the Arizona Legislature on Thursday, April 7, continuing the outreach by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.
“Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the House of Representatives has voted on three measures specific to the war. The first vote (March 2) was on a resolution that endorsed sanctions against Russia, reaffirmed Ukrainian sovereignty over territory seized by Russia, advocated military aid to Ukraine, and pledged to support the Ukrainian resistance. Gosar voted against the resolution. On March 9, the House passed a bill to suspend oil and gas imports from Russia. Gosar also voted no. Paul Gosar has voted no on every measure to help Ukraine. Who do we stand with?”
Gosar has been good for our district yet controversial, ranging in recent years from his opposition to the Pope to attending white supremacist conventions, and reportedly advising Jan. 6 rioters. I remember in his earlier terms when he was more mainstream.
I tried calling Gosar’s office; no response. However, regarding HR956, Gosar issued this statement:
“I have repeatedly stated that this conflict has nothing to do with American national security and not one American soldier should be dragged into a war 5,000 miles away when there is no reason to be there.
Additionally, I have called on Mr. Biden to seek congressional approval before sending American troops into battle.”
Makes sense, except it was a resolution “supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.” After critics lashed out, Gosar replied: “Talk to me when the (U.S.) border is secure.”
• PARTING SHOT — Humanitarian efforts, helping our fellow (wo)man, should have nothing to do with politics, but they do. Shame on us.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.