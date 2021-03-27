It can make you feel crazy — isolating yourself from the outside world.
If you live life watching others for clues as to how you should act, what you ought to think and how you are supposed to feel, you will not know how to find your own value.
Why are you the way you are seen by others? The outside world is one of opinions. Growing up you were told how you should feel and what you should think.
To the degree that you live life, what you ultimately do and say is dictated by the outside world.
This is why some people pick a particular political party — “it’s how I was raised” … “what my dad was.” Or they go to the other side, because they felt oppressed or wrong by following “the family way.”
Government leaders should look “outside” for answers, to their constituents; they are the people who put them in power.
Is that how the Average Joe should function? If he or she looks to the outside world to find all of their answers, they sometimes do not find what they want — they follow like sheep. They become a product only of their surroundings.
Over time this becomes a self-defeating pattern. I think that can be why some marriages do not succeed; it can become easier to conform than to act in alignment with what you feel or know is truth. This is why we should be “equally yoked” and ultimately partner with our Creator.
Some people have indicted university settings for corrupting our youth.
Simply put, students should learn enough on the issues, from all sides, to eventually make their own decisions (education or not).
Evidence of this comes from social media. People often comment from a brief description, headline or tweet — without clicking on the link and reading the entire story — and give their opinions based on five words rather than 500.
Your perspective takes you either to judgment or to truth. Looking from the outside in you see judgment, and the truth is unavailable.
This is why experience becomes the best guide to living life. Look to your know-how and understanding, notice new ways of thinking, gather more information, and make a decision. This moves you forward. If you come upon more information, change course — but at least you still are moving.
When it comes to community, we should bring to the table our life of experiences. Influence the outcome by getting involved in committees, boards, councils and groups.
Providing action will result in positive reactions.
That’s not too crazy.
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.