Over the years I’ve heard the call: “We need more grocery stores.”
I know that supermarkets do nothing without statistics and demographics. And we’re not seeing any new grocers on the horizon.
Why? Without access to the grocers’ data, here’s my theory.
Think about your shopping habits. We go to Safeway, Smith’s, Bashas’, even Walmart, for food items and produce, right? A handful of little independents exist, but most of your shopping is through “big boxes” or chain stores.
Otherwise, you stop at convenience stores. In fact, more and more of these have popped up — Circle Ks, Maveriks, etc. They have filled the gap for much of what we consume.
I would love someone to prove me wrong, but I don’t see many, if any, more big boxes coming our way — because of our habits.
It begs the question, something to think about: if the supply chain truly stopped or broke, where would you get your food?
• • •
MERGER: A little bird told me Albertson’s, which bought Safeway years ago, is ramping up toward its merger with Kroger (Smith’s).
Part of the deal would be to divest some locations, meaning get away from a monopoly (the two dominate the market scene locally) to make federal officials happy.
In town hall settings, officials and attendees grasp the fear of “food deserts,” where no options for food are available.
Please know what has been forgotten: Divesting does not mean closing. The behemoth Albertson’s/Kroger would sell locations, such as when Albertson’s sold local stores to Haggen (which in Lake Havasu City later became Albertson’s again).
Food for thought.
• • •
NOT-SOON: The rain and hail we’ve experienced in recent weeks is just that, not a monsoon.
The Arizona monsoon runs officially from June 15 to Sept. 30, according to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff. Often, here, it begins the first week of July.
Did you know the monsoon typically delivers 40% to 50% of our annual rainfall? And it is not continuous, but is mostly in the form of afternoon thunderstorms; however, an afternoon rainstorm is not always a monsoon.
A true monsoon involves many factors, such as seasonal winds, pressure systems and shifts, moisture surges, certain dew points … and each monsoon (seasonal rainfall) is different.
While my wife is putting our garden back together thanks to the hail last week, we are looking forward to monsoons beginning in the next month.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
