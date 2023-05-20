Thirty-plus years ago, I was what I called a “student of politics.” I loved it. I got a degree in it, only to have that “love” trampled in modern times.
This week I received an email of debate over raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Giving it a chance, I read both sides carefully. Frankly, I see flaws from both Democrats and Republicans here.
For example, did you know that the “debt ceiling” was created during World War I so the Treasury Department could spend without congressional approval? That, in other words, allowed for more debt. Ironically, however, it is one of the few checks we have on government spending run amok (unless, of course, you merely raise it every time you should be tightening the belt).
Still, the Dems’ argument speaks to the impoverished needing more handouts or hands up, while also in traditional fashion stating that Republicans want to benefit only the rich.
On the other side is the GOP not admitting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has a long record of supporting big-spending legislation, and even in the recent past Republicans have not exactly looked like they cared about being fiscal warriors.
Honestly, these types of back-biting are part of the “trampling” I mentioned before; the few in Washington who have the best values and Americans’ best interests at heart get drowned out by the career politicians.
Bottom line: work to avoid raising the debt ceiling, and make cuts — only if they are authentic savings measures. That’s the simple and equitable breakdown we should expect.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
