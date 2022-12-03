General Election results across Arizona are being questioned, particularly in Maricopa County, in races such as for governor. In Maricopa, elections officials suffered some “missteps” on Election Day allegedly disenfranchising voters.
This comes into play when one sees the difference in vote tallies in the neighborhood of 12,000 to 17,000 votes out of 2.5 million or more (those are not exact but you get the idea, regarding the governor’s race and others; the difference was much, much less (only 500 or so) for Arizona attorney general).
This matters more to Republicans, since the races in question have been won — or are leaning well toward victory — for the Democrats.
One has to wonder what the citizens were thinking, urging local county supervisors to not approve the local results. The crux is some counties experienced no election missteps, and all of the races in question — governor, U.S. Senator, Arizona AG, etc. — went “red” locally.
To say that a different way: if only local voters mattered, Republicans would have won all of these races; but, the supervisors could not reject the results, because there was no legal grounds to do so.
So these citizens were urging our supervisors to not approve the election … in which their candidates won. They have no horse in the race here, and are thinking globally not locally.
Side note, my sources tell me that leaders such as the county supervisors are not allowed to reject the election results based on their own political views or opinions; they can vote against the results only if things in their districts went wrong.
• YOU SAW IT WHERE? – The passion I mentioned about local voters extends across the country.
Just be careful what you view and where you view it. Like the internet, where anyone can post anything, television coverage of happenings can be quick and first (CNN is best at that), but it also can be very slanted.
Witness: CNN’s “news” is left-leaning and Fox News goes to the right. If you want to make your own, balanced decision — watch both.
And news is in quotes because I believe all of this is more “news entertainment” than the news I grew up with. Think: Walter Cronkite.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
