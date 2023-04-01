Once, while driving near Payson, I noticed roadside signs begging people to “Watch for Elk.” We did, but did not see any. The next sign declared that we should “Watch for Ice” — suggesting in my mind a creature we could spy along the way. It became a long-running joke for me.

Often while shopping with my wife and daughter, I’ll do the Monty Python “Silly Walks” in an effort to embarrass them. (Silly walks are those completely out-of-the-norm gaits that one treats as though they’re real or common, like a high step with a hop every other stride.)

