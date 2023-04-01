Once, while driving near Payson, I noticed roadside signs begging people to “Watch for Elk.” We did, but did not see any. The next sign declared that we should “Watch for Ice” — suggesting in my mind a creature we could spy along the way. It became a long-running joke for me.
Often while shopping with my wife and daughter, I’ll do the Monty Python “Silly Walks” in an effort to embarrass them. (Silly walks are those completely out-of-the-norm gaits that one treats as though they’re real or common, like a high step with a hop every other stride.)
It’s fun and elicits laughter from my family … though my actions more often than not horrify my daughter. Who knows, maybe someone she knows will see me.
Another example happened years ago at Safeway. Early one morning we stopped in to buy some bagels and cream cheese. Looking over the selections I declared in a loud voice, “Look hon, they got juh-lop-in-o bagels!” I love jalapeño bagels and we almost had to leave, we were laughing so hard.
I say this, not only because most people see me as a person who is too serious (they don’t know the real me), and also because people often amuse me. Occasionally they’ll play along, or laugh with (at) me.
Other times they surprise me, such as when we were leaving a concert in Flagstaff. We thoroughly enjoyed the evening of Christian rock music, despite the rain, and the place had only one exit.
Needless to say, 2,500 people don’t fit quickly or easily through one gate. And, while we inched our way out, I felt as though we were cattle being herded along. So, I let out a low “moo.”
What surprised me was the woman to my left who turned and said, “Exactly!”
I did it again and a guy to my right said, “I know what you mean.”
Reflecting on it later, I realized they either understood the bovine language I was speaking … or they just saw the sarcasm.
No offense, I’d like to believe the former — instead of the latter.
• LABELS: I don’t like labels. Republican, Democrat, Independent, conservative, liberal, centrist, imperialist, ethnocentric, and on and on. You get the idea.
My best example is that I have never considered myself a member of any official generation.
I missed being a “Baby Boomer” by three years (1946 to 1964). Likewise, I’m not part of the “Beat Generation” (1948-62), nor “Generation Jones” (1954-65). My birth date, according to the internet, does fall in the following:
• “Consciousness Revolution” (1964-84) marks urban riots, campus fury and a rebellious counterculture; gave rise to feminist, environmental, and other movements and an increase in violent crime.
• “Baby Busters” (1958-68) are those born during a decline in the birth rate; specifically, the 11-year fall in U.S. births after 1957, the longest such decline in American history.
• “Generation X” (1961-81) includes people who have influenced pop culture, with a 1991 novel, “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture,” popularizing the idea of those who are technically part of the Baby Boom and felt no connection to its cultural icons.
Actually, I identify with some of these occasionally and none of them all of the time. Seriously, at times I am a conservative, others liberal. I have centrist ideas, and have written about imperialist and ethnocentric (favoring one’s culture) concepts.
I feel like a Boomer at times because of my older siblings; like a member of the Beat Generation because I read Jack Kerouac; and like a “Joneser,” or “tweener,” because I often fall between the Boomers and the Xers.
And, I suppose that I’m a “Baby Buster” because of my birth date, and I feel like a “Gen Xer” at times. It’s enough to give you an identity crisis; yet, I do not like labels.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
