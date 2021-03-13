Children who will turn 21 this year were born in 2000 (let that sink in for a second). Technology has changed a lot since then. It was a simpler time, before these “advances.” Doesn’t life without apps and smartphones seem pretty nice right about now?
That said, anyone born after 2000 will never know what it was like to carry around CD cases, fold up a paper map or be reliant on a payphone to reach their friends.
CD cases; I heard this past week that in 2020 vinyl albums surpassed CDs in sales. Do you even have a quality record player? Albums may have made a comeback, but kids today don’t know what to do with them.
And that cassette player in my garage is a real collector’s item! Recall that you have to rewind them to listen to a “side” again. How about a map? I have several paper ones for hunting in my truck, but I generally use Google Maps or some smartphone variety app to get where I want to go. Still, I’ll never forget the time “Siri” took us to an abandoned highway and said, “You have arrived” at the nearest Starbucks.
Payphones? Try to find one in working order. And kids nowadays couldn’t “dial” a rotary phone if their lives depended upon it.
Think watches — those with hands are a bit rare; and, the sound of a real alarm clock would probably give the most stalwart among us a heart attack.
Then there are those computer storage devices called “floppy discs,” which don’t even exist now and are all but forgotten. Or how about a FAX machine?
The Courier has not had one in years.
I used to have a Rolodex for phone numbers, but now could not call my sister or mom if their phone numbers were not programmed into my cell phone. In fact, phone books are hard to find too — who would’ve thought?!
Remember going to Blockbuster for a movie rental? VHS — and Blockbuster too — are a thing of the past; the last Blockbuster store (one in Oregon) still exists, according to the internet. (Maybe I should have those VHS flicks in my living room converted to DVD, or Blu-ray? Maybe, instead, it might be cheaper to buy them again new.)
How about jobs? App inventors didn’t exist even 15 years ago. Content moderators. Yeah, in 2000 there was no content to moderate. Other “jobs” that are relatively new, compared to year 2000: podcasters, marijuana dispensary workers, 3D printing technicians, Chief Listening Officers (people whose job is to listen to what customers are saying about your company in the office and on social media) … then there’s the social media “influencer” (people who make money per post on Instagram or other platforms).
Really. I must be uber sheltered. (Uber, the ride company, was unheard of before too; remember in the ’60s, ’70s and such the concern over hitchhiking? Uber would’ve given any parent pause.)
And don’t get me started on driverless cars. That kind of reality is tough to embrace. Yeah, technology has changed a lot. Where’s a time-traveling Delorean when you need one?
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
