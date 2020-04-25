We have heard people say if they do not need the federal government’s stimulus check(s), they plan to donate the money to charity. Consider the following from “Joan,” who addresses the hoarders in our communities likewise: Those among us who selfishly hoarded everything from potatoes to paper products can now do a good thing. Take all that excess food to the local food banks — they are in trouble! That is so true and it is certainly better, of course, than the people who are showing up at stores trying to get money back for their ill-conceived purchases, huh?!
You bought it — use it, or donate it. No refunds for you!
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
